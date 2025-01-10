Dalata Hotel Group Finalizes Sale of Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Dalata Hotel ( (GB:DAL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Dalata Hotel Group has completed the sale of Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford to Neville Hotels for €21 million. This transaction aligns with Dalata’s strategic focus on optimizing its portfolio and potentially reallocating resources to expand its presence in key markets. As the largest hotel operator in Ireland, this move may enhance Dalata’s operational efficiency and financial flexibility, potentially benefiting shareholders and strengthening its competitive position in the hospitality industry.

More about Dalata Hotel

Dalata Hotel Group plc is the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a substantial presence in the UK and Continental Europe. Established in 2007, the company owns a mix of 55 primarily four-star hotels under its main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, totaling 11,990 rooms. With a growth-focused strategy, Dalata aims to expand further in select large cities across the UK and Europe. The company is publicly traded on the Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -2.08%

Average Trading Volume: 64,447

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £798.2M

For detailed information about DAL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.