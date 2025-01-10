Dalata Hotel Group Executes Share Buyback to Strengthen Capital Management

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Dalata Hotel ( (GB:DAL) ) has provided an announcement.

Dalata Hotel Group PLC announced the buyback of 90,252 ordinary shares as part of its previously announced share buyback programme. This move is part of Dalata’s strategic efforts to manage its share capital, potentially enhancing shareholder value and maintaining financial flexibility. Following the cancellation of these shares, the total number of voting rights in the company will be 212,513,769.

More about Dalata Hotel

Dalata Hotel Group PLC is the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with an expanding presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company focuses on providing hotel services and accommodations across these regions.

YTD Price Performance: -2.08%

Average Trading Volume: 64,447

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £798.2M

