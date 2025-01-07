Dalata Hotel Group Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Dalata Hotel ( (GB:DAL) ) has issued an announcement.

Dalata Hotel Group PLC has executed a buyback of 63,297 ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its previously announced share buyback program. This strategic move is expected to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing shareholder value and reflecting the company’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure.

More about Dalata Hotel

Dalata Hotel Group PLC is the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with an expanding presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company focuses on the hospitality industry, providing accommodation and related services across its hotel portfolio.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 64,913

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £799.1M

