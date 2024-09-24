Dalata Hotel Group Executes Share Buyback

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group PLC, a prominent hotel operator in Ireland with expanding operations in the UK and Europe, has bought back 68,242 of its own shares at prices ranging from €4.10 to €4.12. Following the purchase, the company plans to cancel the repurchased shares, resulting in a total of 221,559,035 voting rights within the company. This move comes under the Share Buyback Programme announced earlier in September 2024.

