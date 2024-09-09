Dalata Hotel Group Completes Share Buyback

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group PLC, Ireland’s premier hotel operator, has recently executed a share buyback program, acquiring 64,411 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from €3.99 to €4.10. Following the buyback, the company plans to cancel the repurchased shares, which will subsequently reduce the total number of outstanding shares and voting rights to 224,301,304. This move by Dalata Hotel Group could potentially signal confidence in the company’s financial health and future prospects.

