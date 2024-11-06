Dalata Hotel Group Buys Back 140,000 Shares

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group, a leading hotel operator in Ireland, has repurchased 140,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were acquired at an average price of €4.384 each and will be canceled, adjusting the company’s total voting rights to 215,341,413. This move reflects Dalata’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

