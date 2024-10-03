Dalata Hotel Group Announces Share Buyback

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group PLC, Ireland’s largest hotel operator, recently bought back 100,555 of its own shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its share buyback program initiated on September 4, 2024. The shares were purchased at prices ranging from €4.04 to €4.08, with the intention to cancel all repurchased shares, which will leave the company with 219,293,352 ordinary shares each with one voting right.

For further insights into GB:DAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.