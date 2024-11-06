Dalata Hotel Expands with Strategic Dublin Acquisition

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group has announced its acquisition of the Radisson Hotel Dublin Airport for €83 million, a strategic move that aligns with their growth plans in Ireland and Europe. This four-star property, soon to be rebranded as a Clayton Hotel, boasts significant revenue potential and development opportunities, enhancing Dalata’s portfolio. The deal, expected to close in the first half of 2025, underscores Dalata’s commitment to expanding its footprint in key markets while delivering strong returns to shareholders.

