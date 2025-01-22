Dalata Hotel Completes Share Buyback

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from Dalata Hotel ( (GB:DAL) ) is now available.

Dalata Hotel Group PLC has repurchased 119,994 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction is expected to impact the company’s capital structure, with the repurchased shares set for cancellation, resulting in a new total of 211,892,959 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying one voting right.

More about Dalata Hotel

Dalata Hotel Group PLC is the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with an expanding footprint in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company focuses on managing and developing hotels, providing hospitality services across these regions.

YTD Price Performance: 3.90%

Average Trading Volume: 69,320

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £869.9M

