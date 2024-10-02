Dalata Hotel Advances Share Buyback Program

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group PLC, Ireland’s largest hotel operator, has announced the purchase of 229,975 of its own shares as part of its Share Buyback Programme, with the intention of canceling all the repurchased shares. After the transaction, the total number of voting rights in the company will be 219,393,907. The buyback occurred on Euronext Dublin, with share prices ranging between €4.06 and €4.15.

