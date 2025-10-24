Dalaroo Metals Ltd to Hold General Meeting with Digital Notice Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dalaroo Metals Ltd. ( (AU:DAL) ) has provided an update.

Dalaroo Metals Ltd has announced that it will hold a General Meeting on November 25, 2025, at 1:30 PM AWST. In compliance with the Corporations Amendment (Meetings and Documents) Act 2022, the company will not send hard copies of the meeting notice unless requested. Shareholders can access the notice online or receive it via email if they have opted for electronic communications. This move aligns with modern digital practices, potentially enhancing communication efficiency with stakeholders.

More about Dalaroo Metals Ltd.

Dalaroo Metals Ltd is a company operating in the metals industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker DAL, and it is involved in the extraction and processing of various metals, catering to industrial and commercial markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,000,389

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

