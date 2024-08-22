Daiwa Trust Issues Units for Acquisition Fee

Daiwa House Logistics Trust (SG:DHLU) has released an update.

Daiwa House Logistics Trust has issued 450,031 new units to its manager, Daiwa House Asset Management Asia Pte. Ltd., as payment for an acquisition fee of approximately S$0.26 million, related to the recent acquisition of a logistics asset in Vietnam. The units were priced at S$0.5699 each, and according to the Trust’s policies, they are not to be sold within one year of issuance. This move follows the completion of the asset purchase on 5 July 2024, adhering to the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s guidelines.

