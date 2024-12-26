Daiwa Strengthens Environmental and Social Policies

Daiwa (JP:8601) has released an update.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has announced a revision to their ‘Environmental and Social Policy Framework’, introducing stricter policies against financing coal mining projects as part of their commitment to a carbon-neutral future. The update also includes enhanced procedures to prevent human rights violations in financed businesses. These changes align with Daiwa’s ‘Vision 2030’ to boost corporate value through sustainable practices.

