Daiwa Securities Optimizes Portfolio for Growth

Daiwa Securities Living Investment is set to acquire two new rental housing properties in Tokyo for a total of JPY 1.854 billion, a purchase 9.1% below the properties’ appraised value, and dispose of four older properties in Nagoya for JPY 2.009 billion, which equates to their appraised value. The transactions are aimed at realizing capital gains and increasing dividends for unitholders, with an expected gain of JPY 425 million from the dispositions. The strategy involves replacing older assets with newer ones to strengthen internal growth and control risks.

