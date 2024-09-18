Daiwa Securities Optimizes Portfolio for Growth

Daiwa Securities Living Investment (JP:8986) has released an update.

Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation is set to enhance and diversify its portfolio through the strategic acquisition of two rental properties and the sale of four others, aiming for stable long-term earnings. The transactions, adhering to the company’s asset management objectives, involve properties whose sale prices surpass their book and appraised values, indicating a potentially profitable move. This reshuffling reflects Daiwa’s careful consideration of property profitability, market trends, and the goal of sustained asset growth.

