Daiwa Securities Living Investment Acquires SEASON FLATS KAMATA WEST

Daiwa Securities Living Investment ( (JP:8986) ) has issued an announcement.

Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation has announced the acquisition of SEASON FLATS KAMATA WEST, a residential property in Ota, Tokyo, for 1,000,000 JPY thousand. This acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy to diversify its portfolio and enhance revenue stability, meeting tenant selection criteria for steady growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8986) stock is a Buy with a Yen123765.00 price target.

Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation operates in the real estate investment sector, focusing on acquiring and managing residential properties. The company aims to ensure steady growth and stable earnings over the medium to long term by diversifying its portfolio.

