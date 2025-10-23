Daiwa Securities Completes Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Daiwa ( (JP:8601) ) is now available.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has completed a share repurchase program, initially resolved by its Board of Directors in April 2025, acquiring 46,596,600 shares for approximately JPY 50 billion. This strategic move could impact the company’s stock market performance and shareholder value, potentially enhancing its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8601) stock is a Hold with a Yen1273.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Daiwa stock, see the JP:8601 Stock Forecast page.

More about Daiwa

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering securities and investment banking services with a focus on markets in Japan and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 5,251,572

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1583.4B

See more data about 8601 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue