Daiwa House Logistics Trust Secures Vietnam Asset

Daiwa House Logistics Trust has successfully completed the acquisition of a logistics property in Vietnam, with an estimated total purchase consideration of approximately S$25.8 million, primarily financed through external debt. Following the acquisition, Daiwa House Vietnam Co., Ltd. has been reappointed as the property manager for the newly acquired property, under a new term lasting until July 4, 2026. This move is part of the Trust’s strategic expansion in the logistics sector within the region.

