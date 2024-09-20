Daisho Microline Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Daisho Microline Holdings Limited (HK:0567) has released an update.

Daisho Microline Holdings Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on September 20, 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors, the appointment of a new independent non-executive director, and the granting of mandates to issue and repurchase company shares. The company’s financial statements and director reports for the year ending March 31, 2024, were also adopted without opposition.

