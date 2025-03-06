Daio Paper Corporation Transfers Turkish Subsidiary to Evyap Holding Amid Strategic Reforms

Daio Paper Corporation ( (JP:3880) ) has provided an update.

Daio Paper Corporation has decided to transfer all shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Elleair International Turkey, to Evyap Holding due to unforeseen changes in the business environment, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and increased competition in Turkey. This strategic move is part of Daio’s broader efforts to reform its Home & Personal Care overseas business, aiming to enhance cash flow and corporate value while improving its financial position.

Daio Paper Corporation is a prominent company in the paper industry, primarily involved in the production and sale of paper products, including sanitary goods. The company has a significant market presence in Japan and Asia, with a focus on expanding its business operations in the MENA region, Russia, and surrounding countries.

