Daily Journal Corporation Announces 10-Q Filing Delay

Daily Journal ( (DJCO) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Daily Journal Corporation has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-Q (Quarter Report) for the fiscal period ending on December 31, 2024. The primary reason for this delay is the ongoing compilation of information for the report and the pending completion of the auditors’ review of the financial statements. The company anticipates submitting the report by February 19, 2025. No significant changes in financial results from the previous fiscal year are expected in this report, indicating stability in the company’s financial health. The notification was signed by Tu To, the Chief Financial Officer, emphasizing Daily Journal’s commitment to maintaining compliance with financial reporting standards.

More about Daily Journal

YTD Price Performance: -23.41%

Average Trading Volume: 21,742

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $588.1M

