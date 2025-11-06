Daiken Medical Reports Mixed Financial Results Amidst Operational Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Daiken Medical Co ( (JP:7775) ) has provided an announcement.

Daiken Medical Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with a 2.9% rise compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a significant decline in operating and ordinary profits, which fell by 19.2% and 19.3% respectively. Despite these challenges, Daiken Medical maintains a strong equity ratio of 70.1%, indicating a stable financial position. The company forecasts a 5.5% increase in net sales for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, but anticipates a notable decrease in profits, reflecting ongoing operational challenges.

More about Daiken Medical Co

Daiken Medical Co., Ltd., listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operates in the medical industry, focusing on the development and sale of medical products and technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 24,500

Current Market Cap: Yen12.7B

