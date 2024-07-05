Daiken Co. Faces Profit Decline Despite Sales Growth

Daiken Co., Ltd. (JP:5900) has released an update.

Daiken Co., Ltd. reports a 5.4% increase in net sales to 2,601 million yen for May 2024 compared to the previous year, but a significant drop in profits with operating profit at -2 million yen and ordinary profit at 3 million yen, indicating a challenging quarter. The company’s total assets slightly decreased to 15,803 million yen, and they maintained a solid capital adequacy ratio of 82.4%. No dividends were declared for the second quarter of 2024.

For further insights into JP:5900 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.