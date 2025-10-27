Daiichi Sankyo’s Quizartinib Trial: A New Hope for AML Treatment?

Daiichi Sankyo Company ((DSKYF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Daiichi Sankyo is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled ‘A Phase 3, Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Trial Of Quizartinib Administered in Combination With Induction and Consolidation Chemotherapy and Administered as Maintenance Therapy in Adult Patients With Newly Diagnosed FLT3-ITD Negative Acute Myeloid Leukemia.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of Quizartinib in combination with chemotherapy for treating newly diagnosed FLT3-ITD negative acute myeloid leukemia (AML). This research is significant as it explores new treatment avenues for AML, a challenging condition to treat.

Intervention/Treatment: The trial tests Quizartinib, an experimental drug, in combination with standard chemotherapy. Quizartinib is administered orally at 60 mg/day, aiming to enhance treatment outcomes for AML patients.

Study Design: This is a randomized, triple-blind study with a parallel intervention model. Participants are divided into three groups: one receiving Quizartinib with chemotherapy, another receiving a placebo with chemotherapy, and a third receiving Quizartinib with chemotherapy followed by placebo maintenance. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, ensuring neither participants nor investigators know which treatment is administered.

Study Timeline: The study began on August 14, 2024, with the latest update submitted on October 22, 2025. These dates mark the trial’s progress and ongoing recruitment status, indicating active research and potential future findings.

Market Implications: This study update could influence Daiichi Sankyo’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if Quizartinib proves effective. Success in this trial could position Daiichi Sankyo competitively in the AML treatment market, potentially impacting competitors focused on similar therapies.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue