Daiichi Sankyo’s Promising Lung Cancer Study: Key Updates and Market Impact

Daiichi Sankyo Company ((DSKYF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1b/2 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Investigational Agents as Monotherapy or in Combination With Pembrolizumab for the Treatment of Participants With PD-1/L1-refractory Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer in Need of Second-Line Therapy (KEYNOTE-B98)’ aims to assess the safety and efficacy of investigational agents, alone or combined with pembrolizumab, in treating extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) that is resistant to PD-1/L1 inhibitors. This study is significant as it targets a challenging cancer type with limited second-line treatment options.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests various experimental treatments, including a coformulation of pembrolizumab/quavonlimab, with or without additional agents like lenvatinib or MK-4830, and other combinations such as favezelimab/pembrolizumab and R-DXd. These interventions are designed to improve outcomes for ES-SCLC patients.

Study Design: This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model without masking. Its primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to determine the safety and efficacy of the interventions in a real-world setting.

Study Timeline: The study began on June 21, 2021, and is currently recruiting. The last update was submitted on October 21, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing data collection.

Market Implications: The study’s progress could influence Daiichi Sankyo’s stock performance, as positive results may boost investor confidence and market value. The competitive landscape in oncology, particularly in lung cancer treatments, makes this study’s outcomes critical for maintaining a competitive edge.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

