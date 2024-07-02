Daido Metal Co. Commits to Long-Term Corporate Governance

Daido Metal Co., Ltd. (JP:7245) has released an update.

Daido Metal Co., Ltd. has fully embraced the principles of the Corporate Governance Code, focusing on sustainable growth and enhanced corporate value through its Board of Directors and Executive Officer system. The company emphasizes transparency in management, involving Outside Directors and Audit & Supervisory board members in oversight, and commits to diversity in core human resources. Furthermore, Daido Metal annually reviews its cross-shareholdings to ensure financial benefits align with its business relationships and cultural contributions.

