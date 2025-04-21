Daido Group Limited Announces New Share and Convertible Bond Subscriptions

An announcement from Daido Group Limited ( (HK:0544) ) is now available.

Daido Group Limited has announced a significant financial maneuver involving the subscription of new shares and convertible bonds. On April 20, 2025, the company entered into agreements with multiple subscribers to issue over 58 million new shares at a price of approximately HK$0.04801 per share. Additionally, the company has agreed to issue convertible bonds with a principal amount of HK$15 million each to three subscribers, convertible into shares at the same price. These moves are aimed at raising capital, subject to shareholder approval and other conditions, and could impact the company’s financial structure and market positioning.

More about Daido Group Limited

YTD Price Performance: -30.23%

Average Trading Volume: 169,123

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$17.41M

