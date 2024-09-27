DaFa Properties Plans Debt Restructuring

DaFa Properties Group Limited (HK:6111) has released an update.

DaFa Properties Group Limited has announced a proposed restructuring of its offshore debts, aiming to improve its capital structure and long-term stakeholder value. The company is engaging in a restructuring support agreement with a range of options for creditors to manage its existing debt instruments. This move will be implemented through schemes of arrangement in various jurisdictions, with details outlined in a Term Sheet.

