DaChan Food (Asia) Schedules Board Meeting for Q3 Results

Dachan Food (Asia) Limited (HK:3999) has released an update.

DaChan Food (Asia) Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 1, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve the company’s third-quarter results for the period ending September 30, 2024. Investors and stakeholders can expect the results to be published on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the company’s website shortly after. This announcement may intrigue stock market enthusiasts looking to follow the company’s financial performance.

