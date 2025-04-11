DaChan Food (Asia) Limited Schedules Board Meeting for Q1 Results

Dachan Food (Asia) Limited ( (HK:3999) ) just unveiled an announcement.

DaChan Food (Asia) Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on April 29, 2025, to consider and potentially approve the company’s first quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2025. This meeting will also address the publication of these results on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the company, indicating a routine financial disclosure that may impact stakeholders’ insights into the company’s financial health.

More about Dachan Food (Asia) Limited

YTD Price Performance: 10.0%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €76.38M

See more data about 3999 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue