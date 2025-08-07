Da Yu Financial Holdings Reports Profit Decline for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Da Yu Financial Holdings Limited ( (HK:1073) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Da Yu Financial Holdings Limited has announced a significant reduction in its net profit after tax for the first half of 2025, reporting approximately HK$15.0 million compared to HK$26.0 million in the same period of 2024. This decline is mainly due to reduced investment gains from fixed income investments. The interim results are yet to be finalized, and the figures are based on unaudited management accounts, subject to adjustments. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

More about Da Yu Financial Holdings Limited

Da Yu Financial Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in financial services. It operates within the investment sector, focusing on fixed income investments and other financial instruments.

Average Trading Volume: 1,323,414

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$328.1M

