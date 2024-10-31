Da Ming International Moves to Boost Public Float

Da Ming International Holdings Limited (HK:1090) has released an update.

Da Ming International Holdings Limited is actively working to restore its public float, which currently stands at 24.631%, below the required minimum. Ally Good plans to sell some shares to independent parties, and the company has engaged a financial advisor for further strategies. Investors are advised to remain cautious while trading Da Ming shares.

