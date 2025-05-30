D-Wave Quantum Secures $80.5 Million from Warrant Exercise

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

D-Wave Quantum ( (QBTS) ) has shared an announcement.

On May 29, 2025, D-Wave Quantum Inc. received approximately $80.5 million from the exercise of about 7 million warrants to purchase common stock at $11.50 per warrant. These warrants were part of the company’s merger with DPCM Capital, Inc. on August 5, 2022, reflecting a significant financial influx that could impact its operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (QBTS) stock is a Buy with a $2.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on D-Wave Quantum stock, see the QBTS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on QBTS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, QBTS is a Neutral.

D-Wave Quantum’s stock is buoyed by strong technical indicators and positive earnings call sentiment, reflecting robust growth and technical achievements. However, financial pressures from ongoing losses and negative cash flows, along with valuation concerns due to a negative P/E ratio, weigh down the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on QBTS stock, click here.

More about D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. operates in the quantum computing industry, focusing on developing and providing quantum computing systems and services.

Average Trading Volume: 76,139,941

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.75B

See more data about QBTS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.