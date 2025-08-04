D-Wave Quantum Launches New Quantum AI Toolkit

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

D-Wave Quantum ( (QBTS) ) has shared an update.

On August 4, 2025, D-Wave Quantum Inc. announced the release of a new collection of offerings aimed at advancing quantum artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) innovation. This includes an open-source quantum AI toolkit and a demo, which enable developers to integrate quantum computers into modern ML architectures. The toolkit, part of D-Wave’s Ocean software suite, provides integration with PyTorch for training AI models like restricted Boltzmann machines, which are used in generative AI tasks. D-Wave is collaborating with organizations such as Japan Tobacco Inc. and Jülich Supercomputing Centre on exploratory quantum AI projects, demonstrating the potential for quantum computing to enhance AI model training and efficiency.

Spark’s Take on QBTS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, QBTS is a Neutral.

D-Wave Quantum’s overall score is driven primarily by strong earnings call outcomes and positive corporate developments, which are offset by financial performance challenges and valuation concerns. The technical outlook is moderately positive, supporting a balanced investment perspective.

More about D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. It is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers. D-Wave’s mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum computing, with its technology being applied to use cases spanning optimization, artificial intelligence, and research.

Average Trading Volume: 70,501,094

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.12B

