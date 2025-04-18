D.R. Horton Reports Q2 Earnings and Dividend

D.R. Horton Inc ( (DHI) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information D.R. Horton Inc presented to its investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc., known as America’s Builder, is a leading home construction company in the United States, specializing in building and selling high-quality homes across 36 states. The company also engages in rental property construction and provides mortgage financing, title services, and insurance agency services.

In its fiscal 2025 second quarter earnings report, D.R. Horton announced a net income of $810.4 million, or $2.58 per diluted share, marking a 27% decrease from the previous year. The company reported consolidated revenues of $7.7 billion, a 15% decline compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2024. Despite the drop in earnings, D.R. Horton declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share.

Key financial highlights include a pre-tax income of $1.1 billion with a profit margin of 13.8%. Home sales revenues reached $7.2 billion from 19,276 homes closed, while net sales orders amounted to 22,437 homes valued at $8.4 billion. The company repurchased 9.7 million shares for $1.3 billion and authorized a new $5.0 billion share repurchase program.

The company faced challenges with a slower-than-expected spring selling season, attributed to affordability constraints and declining consumer confidence. However, D.R. Horton maintained a home sales gross margin of 21.8% and leveraged its strong liquidity and operational flexibility to navigate market conditions.

Looking ahead, D.R. Horton remains focused on maximizing returns through disciplined capital allocation and maintaining its affordable product offerings. The company is optimistic about its financial and operational flexibility, supported by its experienced operators and national scale, as it continues to enhance long-term shareholder value through strategic share repurchases and dividends.

