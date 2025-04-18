D.R. Horton Inc. Earnings Call Highlights Resilience

D.R. Horton Inc ((DHI)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for D.R. Horton Inc. presented a balanced sentiment, highlighting strong financial performance and operational efficiencies, alongside challenges such as decreased sales and increased expenses. The company’s strategic focus on cash flow and shareholder returns underscores its resilience in a challenging market environment.

Strong Financial Performance

D.R. Horton reported robust earnings of $2.58 per diluted share, with a consolidated pre-tax income of $1.1 billion on revenues of $7.7 billion. This solid financial performance marks a successful second quarter for fiscal 2025.

Improved Cycle Times

The company saw improvements in construction cycle times, which were reduced by a few days from the first quarter and approximately three weeks from the previous year. This improvement has allowed for faster inventory turnover and enhanced operational efficiency.

Strong Cash Flow and Shareholder Returns

D.R. Horton demonstrated a strong commitment to shareholder returns by returning all generated cash through repurchases and dividends. The company plans to repurchase approximately $4 billion of common stock in fiscal 2025, more than doubling the amount from fiscal 2024.

Stable Cancellation Rates

Despite economic volatility, cancellation rates remained stable at 16%, which is at the low end of the historical range, indicating strong buyer commitment.

Increased Community Count

The average number of active selling communities increased by 5% sequentially and 10% year-over-year, reflecting the company’s geographic expansion and market penetration.

Decrease in Sales and Order Value

Net sales orders and homebuilding revenues experienced a 15% decrease, with order values dropping by 17% to $8.4 billion. This decline is attributed to affordability constraints and declining consumer confidence.

Decline in Average Closing Price

The average closing price for the quarter was $372,500, marking a 1% decrease both sequentially and year-over-year, indicating pricing pressures in the market.

Increased SG&A Expenses

Homebuilding SG&A expenses rose by 4% from the previous year, with SG&A as a percentage of revenues increasing by 170 basis points due to platform expansion.

Lower Gross Profit Margins

The gross profit margin on home sales revenue was 21.8%, down 90 basis points sequentially, primarily due to higher incentive costs.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, D.R. Horton anticipates consolidated revenues between $8.4 billion and $8.9 billion for the third quarter, with homes closed ranging from 22,000 to 22,500. The company expects annual revenues to be between $33.3 billion and $34.8 billion. Despite the challenges, D.R. Horton remains focused on capital efficiency and plans significant stock repurchases in fiscal 2025.

In summary, D.R. Horton’s earnings call reflected a balanced view of strong financial performance and operational efficiencies, countered by challenges in sales and expenses. The company’s strategic focus on cash flow and shareholder returns positions it well to navigate the current market environment.

