D.R. Horton Inc. Earnings Call Highlights Resilience

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

D.R. Horton Inc. Earnings Call Highlights Resilience

D.R. Horton Inc. Earnings Call Highlights Resilience

D.R. Horton Inc ((DHI)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for D.R. Horton Inc. presented a balanced sentiment, highlighting strong financial performance and operational efficiencies, alongside challenges such as decreased sales and increased expenses. The company’s strategic focus on cash flow and shareholder returns underscores its resilience in a challenging market environment.

Strong Financial Performance

D.R. Horton reported robust earnings of $2.58 per diluted share, with a consolidated pre-tax income of $1.1 billion on revenues of $7.7 billion. This solid financial performance marks a successful second quarter for fiscal 2025.

Improved Cycle Times

The company saw improvements in construction cycle times, which were reduced by a few days from the first quarter and approximately three weeks from the previous year. This improvement has allowed for faster inventory turnover and enhanced operational efficiency.

Strong Cash Flow and Shareholder Returns

D.R. Horton demonstrated a strong commitment to shareholder returns by returning all generated cash through repurchases and dividends. The company plans to repurchase approximately $4 billion of common stock in fiscal 2025, more than doubling the amount from fiscal 2024.

Stable Cancellation Rates

Despite economic volatility, cancellation rates remained stable at 16%, which is at the low end of the historical range, indicating strong buyer commitment.

Increased Community Count

The average number of active selling communities increased by 5% sequentially and 10% year-over-year, reflecting the company’s geographic expansion and market penetration.

Decrease in Sales and Order Value

Net sales orders and homebuilding revenues experienced a 15% decrease, with order values dropping by 17% to $8.4 billion. This decline is attributed to affordability constraints and declining consumer confidence.

Decline in Average Closing Price

The average closing price for the quarter was $372,500, marking a 1% decrease both sequentially and year-over-year, indicating pricing pressures in the market.

Increased SG&A Expenses

Homebuilding SG&A expenses rose by 4% from the previous year, with SG&A as a percentage of revenues increasing by 170 basis points due to platform expansion.

Lower Gross Profit Margins

The gross profit margin on home sales revenue was 21.8%, down 90 basis points sequentially, primarily due to higher incentive costs.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, D.R. Horton anticipates consolidated revenues between $8.4 billion and $8.9 billion for the third quarter, with homes closed ranging from 22,000 to 22,500. The company expects annual revenues to be between $33.3 billion and $34.8 billion. Despite the challenges, D.R. Horton remains focused on capital efficiency and plans significant stock repurchases in fiscal 2025.

In summary, D.R. Horton’s earnings call reflected a balanced view of strong financial performance and operational efficiencies, countered by challenges in sales and expenses. The company’s strategic focus on cash flow and shareholder returns positions it well to navigate the current market environment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential