CZR Resources to Launch Major Drilling at Croydon Gold Project

CZR Resources Ltd ( (AU:CZR) ) has provided an update.

CZR Resources Ltd has announced the commencement of a major drilling program at its Croydon gold project, marking the first such initiative in five years. With heritage clearance received, the company is set to conduct infill and extensional RC drilling at the Top Camp and Bottom Camp prospects. The project aims to expand known mineralization and explore for Hemi-style intrusions, with the potential to significantly enhance the company’s gold assets. The drilling program is fully funded, following the recent sale of CZR’s Robe Mesa iron ore asset, and is expected to continue through the end of the year and into 2026.

CZR Resources Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold exploration. The company is engaged in developing its Croydon gold project in Western Australia’s Pilbara region, targeting significant gold deposits and potential Hemi-style intrusions.

