CytoSorbents Appoints New VP and Corporate Controller

On April 17, 2025, CytoSorbents Corporation announced the appointment of Melanie Grossman as Vice President and Corporate Controller, effective April 14, 2025. Grossman, who brings over 25 years of finance and accounting experience, will receive stock awards as an inducement grant under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4). Her expertise is expected to support CytoSorbents’ growth and the potential launch of DrugSorb™-ATR in North America, enhancing the company’s operational efficiency and market positioning.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CTSO is a Neutral.

Cytosorbents’ stock faces significant financial challenges, including declining revenues, high leverage, and negative cash flows, necessitating strategic improvements. While recent earnings and corporate events show positive trends in revenue growth and liquidity, these are offset by technical and valuation concerns, leading to a cautious overall score.

CytoSorbents Corporation is a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery through blood purification. Their proprietary technologies use biocompatible polymer beads to remove toxic substances from blood, with applications in conditions like sepsis, liver failure, and severe bleeding during surgery. The company’s products, including CytoSorb®, are distributed in over 70 countries and have received various regulatory approvals, though they are still seeking approvals for some products in the U.S. and Canada.

YTD Price Performance: 10.87%

Average Trading Volume: 104,619

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $63.12M

