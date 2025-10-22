CytoMed Therapeutics’ Chairman Boosts Stake Amid Biotherapeutics Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 22, 2025, CytoMed Therapeutics Limited announced that its Executive Chairman, Mr. Peter Choo, has increased his shareholding in the company by purchasing an additional 105,824 shares, bringing his total effective holdings to 21.95%. Mr. Choo’s decision reflects confidence in the company’s proprietary technologies and the growing interest in biotherapeutics in Asia, particularly in China. This move is seen as a strategic positioning within the expanding Southeast Asian healthcare market, which offers unique opportunities due to rising healthcare costs in the West and a supportive regulatory environment.

The most recent analyst rating on (GDTC) stock is a Hold with a $2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CytoMed Therapeutics Limited stock, see the GDTC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GDTC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GDTC is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by the company’s poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues and cash flow challenges. While technical indicators show bullish momentum, the overbought conditions and negative valuation metrics limit the stock’s attractiveness.

More about CytoMed Therapeutics Limited

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited is a Singapore-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, affordable donor-derived cell-based immunotherapies for treating a broad range of cancers, including both blood and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2018 as a spin-off from Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and leverages proprietary technologies such as gamma delta T cell and iPSC-derived gamma delta Natural Killer T cell.

Average Trading Volume: 45,158

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $31.56M

