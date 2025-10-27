CytoMed Therapeutics’ ANGELICA Trial: A New Frontier in Cancer Treatment

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited ((GDTC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: The ANGELICA trial, officially titled A Phase I Trial to Evaluate Allogeneic NKG2DL-targeting Chimeric Antigen Receptor-grafted γδ T Cells (CTM-N2D) in Subjects With Advanced Solid Tumours or Haematological Malignancies, aims to determine the optimal dose and assess the safety and tolerability of CTM-N2D in treating advanced cancers. This study is significant as it explores a novel CAR-T therapy that could potentially overcome limitations of current treatments.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is CTM-N2D, a biological treatment involving allogeneic NKG2DL-targeting CAR-grafted γδ T cells. This therapy is designed to enhance the immune system’s ability to target and destroy cancer cells.

Study Design: This is a Phase I interventional study with a non-randomized, sequential intervention model. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment. The study aims to evaluate the dose escalation and optimal dosing of CTM-N2D.

Study Timeline: The study began on March 20, 2022, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on November 20, 2024. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

Market Implications: The development of CTM-N2D could significantly impact CytoMed Therapeutics’ stock performance by positioning the company as a leader in innovative cancer treatments. This update might boost investor confidence, especially if the results show promise compared to existing therapies. Competitors in the CAR-T space will be closely monitoring these developments.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue