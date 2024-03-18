CytoMed Launches Shareholder Cell Banking Program

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (GDTC) has released an update.

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited announces a pilot program offering free cell banking to its loyal shareholders, enabling them to store their peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) for future therapeutic uses. The initiative, set to launch on June 1, 2024, aims to support the development of personalized cellular therapies for cancer and age-related diseases. Shareholders meeting specific criteria can bank their cells, providing a source for potential future regenerative medicine and disease treatments.

