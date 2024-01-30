CytoDyn Announces Executive Leadership Changes and Appointments

CytoDyn (CYDY) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

CytoDyn Inc. appointed Jacob P. Lalezari, M.D. as its Chief Executive Officer effective January 26, 2024, with a $400,000 initial annual base salary, potential bonuses, and stock options but no severance benefits. Separately, Mitchell Cohen was named Interim CFO by the company through an agreement with InterimExecs beginning February 1, 2024, without additional benefits or severance, and can be terminated with a 30-day notice. Antonio Migliarese announced his resignation as CFO effective January 31, 2024, with his last day being February 15, 2024.

