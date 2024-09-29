Cyprium Metals Secures Glencore Loan and Copper Offtakes

Cyprium Metals Limited (AU:CYM) has released an update.

Cyprium Metals Limited has concluded a major financing milestone with the closure of a USD 27.3 million Senior Secured Loan Facility with Glencore and the execution of related offtake agreements for copper products. These agreements and the loan, which extends the maturity of the company’s senior secured debt to October 2028, will enable significant investment into Cyprium’s flagship Nifty copper complex and enhance its ability to meet the growing market demand for copper. Additionally, Cyprium retains the option to sell up to 30% of the Nifty copper complex, offering potential investors a direct stake in the production.

For further insights into AU:CYM stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.