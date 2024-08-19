Cyprium Metals Reveals Updated Nifty Mine MRE

Cyprium Metals Limited (AU:CYM) has released an update.

Cyprium Metals Limited has updated the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Nifty Copper Mine with a reported 54,050 tonnes of contained copper. This first revision since 2015 includes data from a 2021 sonic drilling campaign and indicates potential for further resource expansion. The new MRE provides a solid foundation for Cyprium’s plans to restart operations at the mine.

