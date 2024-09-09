Cyprium Metals Optimizes Nifty Mine Operations

Cyprium Metals Limited (AU:CYM) has released an update.

Cyprium Metals Limited has announced a significant improvement in the strip ratio of their new surface mine at the Nifty copper complex. The re-optimisation, based on an updated geotechnical study, has not only extended the mine’s life to over 20 years but also reduced the projected strip ratio to 6.3:1, enhancing the mine’s economic prospects and operational efficiency. The company anticipates additional cost savings and continued revenue from the cathode plant given the smaller footprint and the preservation of existing SXEW infrastructure.

