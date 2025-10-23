Cyprium Metals Limited Updates Director’s Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cyprium Metals Limited ( (AU:CYM) ) has shared an update.

Cyprium Metals Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, J Matthew Fifield. The company has issued 105,000,000 performance rights to the director, increasing his total holdings to 135,000,000 performance rights. This issuance was approved by shareholders during the 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting. The change reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to align the interests of its directors with its strategic goals, potentially impacting its governance and shareholder relations.

More about Cyprium Metals Limited

YTD Price Performance: 63.64%

Average Trading Volume: 7,520,635

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$182.1M

