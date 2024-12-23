Cyprium Metals Launches Entitlement Offer to Raise $3 Million

Cyprium Metals Limited (AU:CYM) has released an update.

Cyprium Metals Limited has announced a non-renounceable entitlement offer aimed at raising approximately $3 million by issuing new shares and options to existing shareholders. Investors can acquire one new share for every sixteen shares held, along with one free option for every two new shares, priced at A$0.028 per new share. The offer, which is not underwritten, is considered highly speculative, urging investors to seek professional advice.

