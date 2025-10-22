Cyprium Metals Accelerates Nifty Copper Complex Restart

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cyprium Metals Limited ( (AU:CYM) ) has issued an announcement.

Cyprium Metals Limited is accelerating the restart of its Nifty Copper Complex, aiming to capitalize on the current high copper price environment. The company plans to reprocess heap leach pads for early cash flow and refurbish existing facilities to access a 20+ year reserve. With a recent $80 million raise, Cyprium is fully funded to resume cathode production within 12 months, potentially generating $30 million to $50 million in free cash flow annually.

More about Cyprium Metals Limited

Cyprium Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on copper production. The company is working on the Nifty Copper Complex, which is a significant asset with advantages in cost, time, and scale due to its brownfield status. Cyprium aims to become a near-term cathode producer, leveraging existing infrastructure and resources.

YTD Price Performance: 68.18%

Average Trading Volume: 7,179,303

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$187M

