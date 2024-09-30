Cynata Plans New Options Issue for Growth

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (AU:CYP) has released an update.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited has announced a new proposal to issue a series of options expiring on April 2, 2026, with varying exercise prices of $0.30, $0.40, and $0.50, amounting to a total of 3 million options. The proposed issue date is set for October 2, 2024, pending approval from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This strategic move aims to attract investment and expand the company’s financial capabilities.

