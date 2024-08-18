Cynata Director’s Share Options Expire

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (AU:CYP) has released an update.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited has reported a change in the interests of Director Dr. Kilian Kelly, specifically relating to the expiry of 1,000,000 unlisted options. Post this change, Dr. Kelly retains 477,373 ordinary shares and still holds a significant number of unlisted and listed options, some exercisable until 2028. No new interests were acquired, and there were no changes in director’s interests in contracts.

